A major sumo wrestling tournament comes to a close this weekend

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

It is the apex of sumo wrestling in Japan.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROSS MIHARA: Fast start. Hakuho has the yokozuna in trouble, but he bends a knee.

DETROW: The Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament comes to an end this weekend. Just ahead of the rise of a new yokozuna, or grand champion, we reached out to NHK sumo announcer Ross Mihara.

MIHARA: Well, I think it's way more than two big fat guys running into each other.

DETROW: Mihara is a veteran sumo wrestling play-by-play announcer for the Japanese public broadcaster. He has been one of the voices calling this two-week tournament, when rankings aren't based on size but on wins.

MIHARA: That's kind of the charm of the sport - yeah. There are no weight classes. So, of course, fans love it when a small guy goes up against a guy who's twice his size and twice his weight.

DETROW: Beyond the collision of beefy men in a small dirt ring, it's the technique, finesse and stamina that win matches.

MIHARA: So as far as who wins a match and who loses a match, there's nothing lost in translation. And it's very easy to understand, right? There's a ring, you know, if you touch with any body part other than the soles of your feet, you lose. So if you, you know, put a hand down or you lose your balance or whatever or if you step out of the ring, then you also lose.

DETROW: The top sumo superstars find themselves in the ring 15 times in 15 days.

MIHARA: It is a combat sport. But sumo is not just a sport. It's a lifestyle for these athletes. So it's a really harsh way to make a living. But for these guys, they're all very dedicated.

DETROW: And the fans packing the Tokyo dojo enjoy the continuous battles, but they're all there to see one wrestler rise to the top - Onosato.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Japanese).

(CHEERING)

MIHARA: Onosato trying to fend off - Onosato...

(CHEERING)

MIHARA: ...Has that inside position, morozashi. This looks...

(CHEERING)

MIHARA: ...Good for Wakatakakage. But the gunbai goes to Onosato.

This guy, Onosato, is called the Shohei Ohtani of sumo now - yeah - since he's so much better than everyone else.

DETROW: Now, with only one match left, it is up to the giant men in the small ring to crown a sumo champ. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.