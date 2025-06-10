In Meriden, shock and concern after a high school student is detained by ICE

Tuesday night's Maloney High School graduation ceremony in Meriden will be missing a student after he was taken into custody by federal immigration officials.

The student and his father were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week after a scheduled check-in with ICE, officials said. They're being detained in Texas.

School officials say they plan to read the student’s name at the ceremony.

The student's detainment is drawing fierce blowback from advocates and Meriden community members.

"We feel incredibly enraged by what's happened to the student, and to his father and to his family generally," said Tabitha Sookdeo, director of Connecticut Students for a Dream, a group that advocates for undocumented immigrants. "It's concerning, it's shocking, and we didn't think this would happen here in Connecticut."

Supporters of the student, identified as Kevin, say he played soccer on his high school team. He has plans to attend community college.

Sookdeo’s group has been in touch with the student's family.

“Students who are in high school, they should not be having to worry about whether they are going to get deported,” Sookdeo said. “They should be worrying about growing up, what it means to be a teenager and then worrying about where they want to go to school if they want to go to college. It's just heartbreaking, truly heartbreaking.

Miguel Cardona, the former U.S. education secretary for the Biden administration who is from Meriden, posted a video on social media expressing his frustration.

“This is a kid who ... should be experiencing the most important day of his life, his high school graduation, with his family celebrating, but instead he was sent away,” Cardona said.

He told the student: “I’m sorry this is happening to you and your family.”

“No matter where you are on Tuesday, you’re going to be a graduate of our school system,” Cardona said.

This story will be updated.