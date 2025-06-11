57 years after disappearance, Charlestown cold case reopened

On June 11, 1968, Joanne Dunham left her mobile home in Charlestown to catch the school bus. Her body would be discovered the next day in a remote area of Unity, more than five miles away.

Now, 57 years later, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it is reopening the case in an effort to determine who killed Dunham.

Courtesy / Courtesy Dunham's recently installed grave stone, which was paid for in part by a state victim assistance program.

“This case is not just about solving a crime,” said Todd Flanagan, who is leading the state’s investigation. “It’s about standing with Joanne’s family and honoring her memory. She was only 15 years old.”

Along with re-examining evidence, investigators plan on conducting new interviews and pursuing additional leads, according to a statement. A spokesperson said the agency is “exploring new information” but declined to provide details, including if any DNA evidence may be available.

Dunham died from asphyxiation, according to an autopsy done at the time of her death.

As part of the investigation, Flanagan recently visited the unmarked gravesite for Dunham at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Claremont. Funds from a victim’s assistance program, along with a donation from a local monument company, were used to erect a new headstone that reads “Taken too soon, loved forever.”

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call (800) 525-5555 or email coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov