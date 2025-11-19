Feds postpone remarks on decommissioning of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station

Federal nuclear officials have postponed plans to visit Plymouth to address the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

Officials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission were slated to speak Monday at a meeting of the state advisory panel on Pilgrim.

But panel chair Kevin Canty told members in an email that the commission’s appearance has been rescheduled for January.

He says because of the recent government shutdown, the federal regulators do not have time to prepare for Monday’s meeting.

One likely topic for the meeting is the recent appeal decision against Pilgrim owner Holtec.

A state appeals officer ruled that Holtec cannot release radioactive water from the nuclear plant into Cape Cod Bay.

But the ruling isn’t official until it’s finalized by the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.