NH State lawmaker arrested on allegation he posted ‘revenge porn’

A first-term New Hampshire lawmaker from Franklin was arrested Thursday on allegations that he posted nude photos of a woman without her consent, a felony under the state’s 2016 “revenge porn” statute.

Rep. Bryan Morse, a 31-year-old Republican, was taken into custody Thursday. He was released on $200 cash bail, and is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 18 in a Nashua courtroom.

According to Nashua police, an investigation began in May when the victim, who has not been identified, told authorities that Morse had posted images of her on social media platforms.

In a statement, Morse denied the allegations and said he intended to fight the charges. “I am pleading not guilty and will be fighting vigorously to clear my name,” he said.

Morse also said he has also been the target of “a number of disturbing and threatening messages,” as a result of his work in Concord.

During his first year in office, Morse has spoken repeatedly about the dangers of pornography in schools, including claiming in social media posts that New Hampshire public schools are providing students access to books that contain graphic content.

Morse backed legislation seeking to ban books and other materials deemed obscene from public schools. After Gov. Kelly Ayotte vetoed the legislation in July, Morse issued a press release criticizing her.

“I am horrified,” the release said, “that Governor Ayotte decided to veto our committee’s reasonable bill to protect children from being exposed to graphic and inappropriate materials in schools.”

On his public Facebook page, Morse has said allowing trans people to use the bathroom of their choice is a threat to women’s privacy.

In a Nov. 6 Facebook post where he shared screengrabs of an exchange with a trans person about bathroom access, Morse wrote, “These are the type of sickos that are taking away a woman’s right to privacy. They don’t care how you feel or if you are comfortable.”

In recent days, Morse also posted a local news article about a substitute teacher in a public school accused of sexually assaulting two people.

In the wake of his arrest, Morse put out a plea for financial assistance on a crowdfunding website, with a goal of raising $10,000 towards his legal fees. “The past few months have seen me face allegations so severe they shake you to your core—charges that could end my career as a state representative and shatter our family's peace forever,” he wrote.

In 2016, then Gov. Maggie Hassan signed a bipartisan measure into law banning the distribution of images of anyone engaged in a sexual act or that displays someone’s intimate parts without their consent. Violations of the law carry a jail term of up to 7 years in prison, along with fines.

According to his legislative biography, Morse is an electrical lineman who previously served two years in the Army National Guard.

Morse’s wife, Samantha, was elected Merrimack County Register of Deeds in 2024.

