Portland agrees to renew Back Cove music festival contract for another 3 years

The city of Portland has agreed to host the Back Cove Music Festival for the next three years.

The two-day festival was held for the first time this past summer at Payson Park. City officials have said the event overall was successful and that there was minimal damage to the park.

Some park neighbors, however, said they were disappointed that the area was inaccessible to non-ticket holders during the festival itself. Others said they wanted more communication from the festival organizers leading up to the event.

Under the new agreement, festival organizers will pay the city $1.50 for each ticket sold next year, and $2 per ticket the following two years. Festival promoters will also make a $100,000 annual donation to Portland Parks Conservancy.

City officials also said the festival promoters will be subject to higher fines for any noise violations that occur during the event.

The agreement can be renewed for another three-year term. Festival organizers must still apply with the city of Portland for a permit to hold the festival each year.