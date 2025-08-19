Gorham will vote to sell town-owned land to Amazon

Town councilors in Gorham Tuesday will vote on a land agreement that could bring Amazon to southern Maine.

The town has a proposal to sell 94 acres off Main Street to the online retailer. Amazon would pay $4 million to purchase the land.

Amazon opened its first and only warehouse in Maine in Caribou over the summer. The facility serves as a shipping hub and is part of a broader effort by the company to expand delivery services to rural areas.

Several years ago, Scarborough launched an unsuccessful bid to establish the former Scarborough Downs racetrack as the site for Amazon's second headquarters. A few years later, town officials tried again to bring an Amazon warehouse to Scarborough but again were not successful.