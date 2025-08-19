Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Gorham will vote to sell town-owned land to Amazon

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT

Town councilors in Gorham Tuesday will vote on a land agreement that could bring Amazon to southern Maine.

The town has a proposal to sell 94 acres off Main Street to the online retailer. Amazon would pay $4 million to purchase the land.

Amazon opened its first and only warehouse in Maine in Caribou over the summer. The facility serves as a shipping hub and is part of a broader effort by the company to expand delivery services to rural areas.

Several years ago, Scarborough launched an unsuccessful bid to establish the former Scarborough Downs racetrack as the site for Amazon's second headquarters. A few years later, town officials tried again to bring an Amazon warehouse to Scarborough but again were not successful.
Tags
Business and Economy GorhamAmazon
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko