A fall Maine landscape
Portland music hall project tabled by city planning board

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 10, 2025 at 2:32 PM EDT
A rendering of the proposed Portland Music Hall on Cumberland Ave. and Myrtle Street in the Portland. The project, if approved, would be built across the street from Merrill Auditorium.
Courtesy of Leonardo Ruben Merlos
A rendering of the proposed Portland Music Hall on Cumberland Ave. and Myrtle Street in the Portland. The project, if approved, would be built across the street from Merrill Auditorium.

A controversial proposal to build a new music venue in downtown Portland is effectively on hold for the next six months, after the planning board declined a last minute request to reconsider.

The music hall developers, which include concert promotion giant, Live Nation, asked the board Tuesday to reconsider the application for the project.

In August, the planning board decided to table application for the music venue project, citing the six-month moratorium enacted by the city council.

The developers argued that the planning board had no legal basis to table the project in August and asked that members reconsider.

The board, however, declined. The moratorium goes into effect Wednesday and will run through March 9, though city councilors can vote to lift it sooner.

The moratorium, proponents have argued, will give the city time to study the impact of the new, 3,300-seat venue on Portland's creative economy, traffic and parking.
Business and Economy music
