Maine economy is strong; report shows labor force growth and internet connectivity improvement

Last year Maine's labor force grew to 705,000 workers, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, according to the Maine Economic Growth Council.

It's one indicator that Maine's economy is strong, according to the council's annual Measures of Growth report, released Wednesday.

Ryan McPherson, owner of Glidden Point Oyster Farm, credits an industry apprenticeship program for helping him grow his workforce to 35 employees during the summer and keep 15 of them on full-time, year-round.

"We've always had great apprentices that come with a passion for the industry. It allows us to bring them in and teach them the skills and then retain them as a full-time employee when the program is over," McPherson said.

The state offers access to outdoor recreation, a sense of community and safety, according to the Maine Economic Growth Council.

Maine Development Foundation President, Yellow Light Breen, said advances in internet connectivity in the state are also notable.

"We have grown to 50% of the state served by high-speed broadband, up from 13% just three years ago. That is a testament to the Maine Connectivity Authority and to local providers all over the state," Breen said.

Breen said, however, that other indicators show Maine is lagging behind other states in research & development. And he said testing scores for 4th grade reading and 8th grade math continue to fall below U.S. and New England averages.

The report also found that 64% of Maine households were unable to afford a median priced home last year.

