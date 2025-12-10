Maine lawmakers hear from forest products industries on the impacts of tariffs on Canadian imports

The effect of 10% tariffs on Canadian wood imports was the subject of a public hearing before the state's Maine-Canadian Legislative Advisory Commission Wednesday.

Dana Duran is executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of the Northeast who says his members are struggling to stay afloat.

"If they buy wood from Canada it's hit by a 10% tariff on those raw logs. If they export any of their finished product they're subject to any of the export tariffs," Duran said. "So we've seen a chaotic situation that has occurred over the past 8 weeks because of the situation with tariffs."

Duran says if the U.S. had more domestic manufacturing of building and construction products it would have a bigger share of the marketplace, which could blunt tariffs. But Canada, he says, has 60% of that market.

Collin Beal, a Woodland Pulp mill contractor says tariffs and a downturn in the overall global market contributed to a recent shutdown of the mill. He said the mill is poised to restart next week but a new broker fee on Canadian imports is adding to the financial strain.

"What that means in terms of manufacturing pulp that's an added cost of $8 to the cost of manufactured goods, which is enormous. That is a significant headwind going forward if this continues," Beal said.

The broker fees are required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of a tracking system for shipments of hazardous waste, such as wood pulp. Beal has asked Maine's Congressional delegation to try to repeal the requirement.