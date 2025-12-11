Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Cable giant Charter lays off 176 workers from Portland call center

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published December 11, 2025 at 1:07 PM EST

Charter Communications, which owns the internet service provider Spectrum, has laid off 176 workers from its Portland call center.

A Charter spokesperson said the company is transitioning work done in Portland to other call centers around the country.

"This change allows us to deliver information, training and technology to our representatives more efficiently," the spokesperson wrote Thursday in an email.

Portland-based employees learned of the news Wednesday.

The Charter spokesperson said Portland employees can relocate to select other customer service locations and will be eligible for relocation benefits. Those who do not relocate will receive regular pay for 90 days, and then severance and other benefits.
Tags
Business and Economy layoffsspectrum
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko