Cable giant Charter lays off 176 workers from Portland call center

Charter Communications, which owns the internet service provider Spectrum, has laid off 176 workers from its Portland call center.

A Charter spokesperson said the company is transitioning work done in Portland to other call centers around the country.

"This change allows us to deliver information, training and technology to our representatives more efficiently," the spokesperson wrote Thursday in an email.

Portland-based employees learned of the news Wednesday.

The Charter spokesperson said Portland employees can relocate to select other customer service locations and will be eligible for relocation benefits. Those who do not relocate will receive regular pay for 90 days, and then severance and other benefits.