Home sales up 5% in Maine in 2025

Home sales were up nearly 5% across Maine in 2025, outpacing national and regional trends.

For the last 28 months, the Maine Association of Realtors said the state saw year-over-year increases in home listing activity and increased buyer activity as a result.

Home sales decreased in 2025 in only two Maine counties, Franklin and Androscoggin counties. Cumberland County saw a nearly 8% increase in home sales. In some parts of the Midcoast, home sales were up more than 15% compared to the previous year.

Overall, realtors have said 2025 proved to be a better one for buyers compared to recent years immediately following the pandemic, as more homes were listed and some stayed on the market for longer.

The median sale price in Maine is up to $405,000, an increase of about 4% over 2024. Realtors, however, said they believe price increases are slowly beginning to level off, and demand for single family homes in Maine remains high in the new year.

Nationally, home sales inched up less than 2% but eased about 2% within the Northeast in 2025.