Conversations with the Lobster Lady

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 12 at 9:30 pm
Fri., June 13 at 1:30 am
Sat., June 14 at 2:30 pm
An image of lobster lady Virginia Oliver, a fishing boat with the name Virginia. Words: The Lobster Lady Virginia Oliver.

Arguably the world’s oldest licensed lobster fisherman – 99 year old Virginia Oliver is a one of a kind. This film gives viewers a chance to meet this inspiring woman and ride along as she and her 74 year-old son Max haul their lobster traps in Spruce Head, Maine. Virginia’s positive approach to life as well as her infectious laugh will capture viewers heart’s and inspire them in their own lives.

Conversations with the Lobster Lady was produced by Schierholt Productions and GEM Productions.