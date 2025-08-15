Gunman at large after Windham shooting, police issue shelter-in-place order

A gunman is at large following a shooting in North Windham this afternoon. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for anyone in the vicinity of Route 302 from Route 85 in Raymond to White Bridge Road in Windham. Residents are asked to lock their doors and to report suspicious behavior to 911.

Around 2 p.m., police closed part of Route 302. A reporter from WMTW who's nearby says there is a body in the road.

State police are assisting Windham Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

