Congolese pastor from Westbrook arrested by ICE for allegedly overstaying visa
Michel Tshimankinda was arrested by ICE last week. He's now being held at Strafford County jail in Dover, New Hampshire.
Tshimankinda is a pastor at his own church. But he has also been a regular presence in the pews at Life Church Maine in Gorham, according to assistant pastor Tom Pequinot, who said he has watched Tshimankinda build a life in Maine.
"[He] started to work at a couple different jobs. And also started to plug into the church and get to know people, and serve people, help people," Pequinot said. "It was a real blessing to have him here."
Pequinot said Tshimankinda called him last Wednesday to say ICE agents were following him home from work.
"He was a little nervous, but we talked a little, talked it through, prayed, and he felt better after we talked," Pequinot said.
In a written statement, an ICE spokesperson said Tshimankinda entered the U.S. in 2016 overstayed a tourist visa and was arrested while ICE agents conducted "targeted enforcement operations" in Portland.
A fundraiser to help cover his legal fees and basic needs for his family had raised over $23,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.