Man who killed 4 and shot at vehicles on Maine highway in 2023 has died

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:09 PM EDT

Authorities say the man who killed four people at a home in Bowdoin and then shot at vehicles on Interstate 295 two years ago has died in a Massachusetts Correctional Facility.

Joseph Eaton, 36, died Tuesday at approximately 5:19 a.m., but the cause has not been released.

On April 18, 2023, Eaton shot and killed his parents, two family friends they were staying with in Bowdoin, and their dog. He then fled south on I-295 and started shooting at cars in Yarmouth, striking a man and his two adult children, critically injuring one of them.

Eaton pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to life in prison last year.

The Maine Department of Corrections says Massachusetts state police are investigating Eaton's death. Officials did not provide further details Wednesday on a possible cause or why he was being held in Massachusetts.
Courts and Crime
