Bus driver arrested in fatal crash of Rockland student

Rockland police on Thursday arrested the bus driver involved in a fatal incident last November.

Sixty-five year old Jeffery Colburn of Camden is charged with manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Brayden Callahan. The student was struck after getting off the school bus.

In October Colburn crashed an empty school bus into a parked car in Thomaston, according to a police report. He was also convicted in 2015 with operating under the influence.

There have been two student deaths involving school busses this academic year. Last month, a 5-year old student in Standish died after his arm was caught in a school bus door as it drove away.