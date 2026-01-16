Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Bus driver arrested in fatal crash of Rockland student

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:25 PM EST

Rockland police on Thursday arrested the bus driver involved in a fatal incident last November.

Sixty-five year old Jeffery Colburn of Camden is charged with manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Brayden Callahan. The student was struck after getting off the school bus.

In October Colburn crashed an empty school bus into a parked car in Thomaston, according to a police report. He was also convicted in 2015 with operating under the influence.

There have been two student deaths involving school busses this academic year. Last month, a 5-year old student in Standish died after his arm was caught in a school bus door as it drove away.
