Maine schools receive unusual series of threats

There was an unusual series of threats against several Maine schools Thursday.

MSAD 75 in Topsham issued a shelter in place for the school district Thursday morning after a man from Caribou allegedly made jokes on social media about the mass shooting in Lewiston last week. Topsham police say when the man was questioned by a Topsham resident, he said he'd show up at the local elementary school with his AR-15 as well as at the resident's house. He was arrested in Fort Fairfield and the shelter in place was lifted in the afternoon.

Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle went into lockdown for about 45 minutes Thursday morning due to a potential threat on campus. A letter from the college president didn't offer details but said it was resolved by roughly 10:30 am.

In Augusta, Cony Middle and High School as well as the Capital Area Technical Center went briefly into lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports that a Cony High student may have had a weapon in school. Augusta police say the student was quickly contained and students were dismissed.

And Community Regional Charter School closed all three of its schools in Skowhegan and Cornville after a parent threatened staff. In a letter to school families, the executive director said police detained the parent and that school will resume Friday.

