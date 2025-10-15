Education advocates are worried about the furlough of federal staff supporting special education

Education advocates in Maine say they're concerned about the Trump Administration's action Friday to furlough almost all of the support staff in the Office of Special Education Programs, or OSEP, within the U.S. Department of Education.

Carrie Woodcock, executive director at the Maine Parent Federation, said the primary job of the Office of Special Education and Programs is to ensure that children with disabilities receive a free and appropriate public education.

Woodcock said without that oversight and support, special education students may not receive as much support.

"They were providing technical assistance and corrective action planning for the state of Maine to not only be able to keep our federal funding, but also to move us towards compliance," said Woodcock.

Woodcock said that without federal oversight, the state may fall out of compliance with special ed requirements. She is encouraging the members of her organization to reach out to Maine's congressional delegation to get these positions reinstated.

"If they're not getting pressure from OSEP, then they're not necessarily putting the pressure on your local school districts to ensure that our students with disabilities are receiving the free and appropriate public education that they deserve under IDEA," said Woodcock.

Woodcock said that office is also in charge of several grants that support special education students and families across the state.