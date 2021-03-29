Maine Department of Education

-
This week marks the start of a new academic year for most public schools in Maine. There are daunting challenges ahead for teachers, parents,…
As public schools in Maine prepare to return to classroom instruction, with many adopting a hybrid system of learning, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has…
While most schools in Maine are still putting the finishing touches on reopening plans for September, a few communities in northern Maine that have to…
As Schools Reopen Across Maine, Thousands Of Parents May Opt To Keep Children At HomeWith about a month until the school year begins in most of Maine, districts across the state are planning to reopen their classrooms, at least partially.…
As schools in Maine make plans for how to safely return students to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are thinking outside the box —…
Last week, the state announced that, based on current health data, schools across Maine can consider reopening this fall. Many districts are taking that…
Teachers in Lewiston are urging the school district to reconsider its proposed plan to reopen schools this fall. They're worried about protecting the…
In just a few weeks, the first schools in Maine could reopen after being shut down since March because of COVID-19. And with new state guidelines and…
One of the most difficult decisions facing local and state officials in Maine is whether — and how — to reopen schools this fall. The state Department of…
State Education Commissioner Pender Makin told legislators Tuesday it could cost the state $328 million more to reopen public schools this fall.Makin said…