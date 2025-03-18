Federal officials start 10-day clock for Maine to comply with Trump policies on transgender athletes

The Trump administration has given state officials just 10 days to agree to a list of changes to avoid a potential federal lawsuit over transgender athletes.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said the Maine Principals' Association (MPA) and Greely High School had violated a federal civil rights law by allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. This was on top of an earlier finding that the Maine Department of Education had violated Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools and programs that receive federal funding.

An eight page "voluntary resolution agreement" then outlines how they can come back into compliance with Title IX. If the Department of Education, MPA and Greely High do not agree to the terms or fail to meet them, HHS says it would refer the violations to the Department of Justice "for appropriate action."

The principals' association would have to ban transgender athletes from girls sports. Greely High School in Cumberland would then have to follow the new policy. And the state would have to return more than $180,000 in federal funds from HHS.

Jared Bornstein, a spokesman for the MPA, said the group is preparing a formal response. But Bornstein read from an MPA statement that, in order to be subject to Title IX, the group has to receive direct or indirect funding from the federal government.

"In short, a small portion of our funding comes from 151 member schools who receive the majority of their funding from local property taxes and the state," the statement said. "The vast majority of our funding comes from ticket sales, sponsorships, streaming, television and other contracts. Therefore, it is MPA’s position that HHS does not have Title IX jurisdiction over MPA."

Bornstein said the MPA also looks forward to a "robust debate" in the Legislature over the Maine Human Rights Act's current language prohibiting discrimination based on a student's gender identity. Several bills are seeking to change the policy.

Maine has been in the national spotlight ever since a Republican state lawmaker, Rep. Laurel Libby of Auburn, posted on social media the picture and name of a Greely High School transgender athlete who had won a girls' track and field championship. The post quickly went viral and eventually came to the attention of President Donald Trump, who had signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from women's and girls sports.

Trump later publicly clashed with Gov. Janet Mills in a brief-but-tense exchange that drew national attention. When Trump pressed Mills on whether Maine would comply with the executive order, the governor said the state was following state and federal law and that she would "See you in court."

The Trump administration responded with investigations into Maine's compliance with Title IX. The administration has also moved to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding from the state only to reverse those decisions.

