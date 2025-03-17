Principals' Association and Greely High School found in violation of Title IX

The Trump administration announced today that Greely High School and the Maine Principals' Association are in violation of federal Title IX discrimination law because they quote "allowed males to compete in sports reserved for girls".

The announcement follows a compliance review initiated last month after a brief confrontation between Maine governor Janet Mills and President Trump at the White House over Maine's policies on transgender student athletes.

Last month, the Office for Civil Rights within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services referred the Maine Department of Education to the Justice Department for potential enforcement over the state's policy on transgender athletes.

“The Maine Department of Education may not shirk its obligations under Federal law by ceding control of its extracurricular activities, programs, and services to the Maine Principals’ Association,” said Anthony Archeval, Acting Director of the Office for Civil Rights said in a statement.

The government said the Principal's Association and Greely High School will must commit to resolve the matter through a signed agreement within the next ten days or risk referral to the U.S. Department of Justice.