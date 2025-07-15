Maine joins lawsuit against Trump administration over billions in frozen education funding

Maine is joining more than 20 other states in suing the Trump administration to restore billions of dollars in frozen education funding.

An estimated $25 million in grant funding is being withheld from Maine public schools for six programs supporting teacher development, adult literacy, after-school programs and more.

In an email, the Department of Education said the funds were in review to "ensure resources are spent in accordance with the President's priorities."

The complaint was filed in Rhode Island district court and says the decision was unlawful and has caused chaos across educational systems.

School districts say the delay will prevent them from finalizing their budgets by the beginning of their fiscal year.