York County Head Start will remain open despite loss of federal funds due to government shutdown

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published November 3, 2025 at 2:31 PM EST
A group of about a dozen young children sitting on a carpet in a Head Start classroom
promiseearlyeducation.org
A group of about a dozen young children sitting on a carpet in a Head Start classroom.

York County Head Start will remain open despite not receiving its federal funding on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown.

The Sanford center serves more than 100 children a week.

York County Community Action CEO Carter Friend said the operation is being continued through a combination of resources.

"Part of the program is normally funded through state funding as well about 10% of the program. So that funding does continue to come to us, and then we have other internal resources that we're using to keep the program going," he said.

Friend said it is just one of the ways the shutdown is affecting Maine families.

"A combination of SNAP, heating assistance, workers at the shipyard that are not getting paid, all those things are impacting families. It's the same families that are seeing all of those impacts," he said.

Friend said the center will remain open through the rest of the month.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
