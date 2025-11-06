Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Two new child care centers will open in Freeport and South Portland next year

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:29 AM EST
Amanda Riopelle of Caribou poses with her daughters Mia (left), 7, and Aaliyah, 3, during their final visit to Miss Jordyn's Child Development Center. Miss Jordyn’s was the largest child care center in Caribou and closed after eight years in August 2023.

Two new child care centers will open in Freeport and South Portland next year, adding 200 infant and toddler slots.

Josh Waxman, with United Way of Southern Maine, said the hope is to offer 24/7 care, to meet the needs of working families.

"What we've heard from business partners is that the shift worker that's working overnight, they need child care too, whether that's hospital, whether that's someone who's working overnight in a factory or on the assembly line," he said.

Waxman said these centers are part of a new initiative to create 400 child care slots over the next five years across Southern Maine with a focus on supporting ALICE households, families who earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than enough to make ends meet.

"The mechanics of that we're continuing to work through with the goal of really having both market rate and subsidized slots to ensure that there's there's access for those ALICE families, those working families," said Waxman.

United for Child Care, the new nonprofit set to run the centers, is a collaboration between United Way of Southern Maine and the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
