Commission postpones vote to change public library standards

The Maine State Library Commission today postponed a vote on a proposal under which all libraries would agree to pay their directors a wage and remain open for visitors at least 12 hours a week in order to retain certain services.

The proposal is part of a new model that consolidates library regions and overhauls standards. It's opposed by some of the state's smallest libraries with all-volunteer staffs and limited hours of operation.

Carol Wolf of the Pembroke Library Association spoke before the commission.

"These pages actually constitute a hit-list targeting Maine's small libraries," Wolf said. "One that would deprive many of Maine's communities of essential library services such as interlibrary loan and free internet access."

Many nonprofit libraries offer their directors small annual stipends. But Marijke Visser, director of library development for the Maine State Library told the Maine Monitor, that goes against state and federal wage laws.

While libraries would have three years to come under compliance with the standards as of Jan. 1, 2026, patrons like Barbara Baig said that's not enough time to adjust budgets and find funding.

"Rural areas are not cities. And in setting public policy, they should not be treated like cities," Baig said. "You on the commission, with all due respect, have not done your homework here."

The commissioners agreed to postpone a vote on the proposal until January and said they will meet with the potentially affected libraries about their concerns.