Governor Janet Mills says her Student Loan Debt Relief program has returned $140 million to Mainers

Governor Janet Mills announced that her Student Loan Debt Relief program has returned more than $140 million to Mainers over the last three years.

The program allows eligible Maine residents to receive an annual refundable tax credit for student loan payments up to $2,500. Supporters say it was designed to attract young workers to Maine and encourage those already here to stay.

To qualify, borrowers must have earned their degree after 2007, meet a certain income threshold and have made payments directly to their loan servicer while they lived in Maine.

According to the administration, almost 30,000 Mainers received the reimbursement last year.