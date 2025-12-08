Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Governor Janet Mills says her Student Loan Debt Relief program has returned $140 million to Mainers

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published December 8, 2025 at 3:54 PM EST
Gov. Janet Mills speaks with a visitor in her office at the State House, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Governor Janet Mills announced that her Student Loan Debt Relief program has returned more than $140 million to Mainers over the last three years.

The program allows eligible Maine residents to receive an annual refundable tax credit for student loan payments up to $2,500. Supporters say it was designed to attract young workers to Maine and encourage those already here to stay.

To qualify, borrowers must have earned their degree after 2007, meet a certain income threshold and have made payments directly to their loan servicer while they lived in Maine.

According to the administration, almost 30,000 Mainers received the reimbursement last year.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
