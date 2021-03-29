-
Included in the federal government's array of pandemic relief aid programs is an automatic pause – or forbearance – on federal student loans.Borrowers…
A new study from the credit reporting agency Experian finds that student loan debt in Maine has nearly doubled since 2008.According to the study, Mainers…
Mainers are struggling to pay off their student loans, with their debt impacting everything from car purchases to health care.That's according to the…
Student loan debt is leaving borrowers in Maine in financial distress, with many putting off basic needs due to student loan payments. That's according to…
The average student loan debt for Mainers who graduated from college last year is more than $30,000, one of the highest rates in the country.The state…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Certain Mainers and their employers could more easily receive tax credits for paying off their student loans under a bill. The…
Gov. Paul LePage is pushing for the passage of a $50 million bond to subsidize student loans.LePage says the goal of the measure is to keep young Mainers…
As Maine college students depart the halls of academia this spring, many will embark on life with unprecedented levels of debt. On Wednesday, some of…
Gov. Paul LePage used an address at a Portland Chamber of Commerce breakfast to blame Democrats for what he calls pervasive gridlock in state government.…
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Shenna Bellows is calling on Republican Sen. Susan Collins to support a student loan bill before Congress. At a press…