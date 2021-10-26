© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Conservation groups, federal government appeal recent court decision halting a seasonal lobstering ban

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published October 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
The federal government and conservation groups are appealing a recent court decision that halted imposition of a seasonal ban on lobster trap rope in 1,000 square miles of fishing grounds off Maine. The restrictions are intended to reduce the risk that endangered North Atlantic right whales will be injured or killed by entanglement with fishing gear.

Earlier this month a U.S. district court judge granted a temporary injunction against the restrictions, after the Maine Lobstering Union and others filed suit claiming that the government’s risk assessments were flawed. In a statement Monday night, a lawyer for the conservation law foundation, Erica Fuller, pointed to data just released Monday showing that the whales’ population dropped by 8% last year. Area closures, she says, are the only tool proven to reduce the risk posed by trap-rope.

Environment and Outdoorsright whale
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever
