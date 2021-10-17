A federal judge has halted a seasonal lobstering ban off Maine's coast

A federal judge in Bangor on Saturday put a hold on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's plans to impose a seasonal ban on lobstering in fishing grounds some 30 miles off Maine's coast.

The temporary injunction against the fishing restrictions is a significant victory for lobstermen and their allies' efforts to fight what they say are misguided efforts to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in trap rope and gear.

In his order, Judge Lance Walker said that NOAA's models did not provide adequate proof that the whales are actually making use of the disputed zone.

The gear ban was supposed to go into effect Monday, but the injunction will allow lobstermen to continue to fish the area while Walker considers the merits of legal arguments on both sides of the issue.

"It's huge, it's bigger than life for a lot of these guys. I mean that's where they fish, that's where they make their money," says David Sullivan, a leader of the Maine Lobstering Union, which petitioned for the injunction.

The Trenton-based union represents more than 150 lobstermen. Sullivan says the decision helps not only lobstermen but also the many shoreside businesses that are part of the waterfront economy.

Conservationists who have pushed for even stronger efforts to protect the roughly 370 right whales left on the planet have argued that the restricted area was justified based on the best available science.