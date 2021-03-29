-
Conservation Groups File Emergency Petition Calling For Closure Of Fisheries To Protect Right WhalesThree conservation groups are petitioning federal regulators to make an emergency declaration that groundfish and lobster fisheries pose an immediate…
-
A drop in shipping traffic is reducing underwater noise, so scientists are listening for how whales and other marine life are responding.
-
A federal judge ruled Thursday that federal fisheries regulators are illegally allowing lobster traps that pose a threat to the endangered North Atlantic…
-
Court papers say a federal government plan to protect the endangered right whale is snarled in delays and won't likely be available for public comment…
-
A newborn North Atlantic right whale has been injured by an apparent ship-strike. The animal — one of about 400 left on the planet — was spotted off the…
-
State officials are offering a final proposal to federal regulators for changes in the state's lobster fishery aimed at reducing the risk of entanglements…
-
An aquarium and an engineering firm in Massachusetts are partnering on a project to better protect whales by monitoring them from space.New England…
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is allocating $1.6 million to help the lobster industry adapt to new and pending gear rules that aim…
-
Maine's Marine Resources commissioner is proposing new lobstering rules that he says will protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale from…
-
Federal fisheries regulators are taking heat from both sides of the debate over protections for the endangered North Atlantic right whale.The latest salvo…