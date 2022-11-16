Seafood council suspends sustainability label for Maine lobster over right whale concerns

This story will be updated.

A second major seafood watchdog group has pulled its support for Maine's lobster fishery over concerns that it's harming endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The Marine Stewardship Council, or MSC, announced Wednesday that it was suspending its certification of lobster taken from the Gulf of Maine. As of Dec. 15, Maine lobster products will no longer be able to carry the group's sustainability label.

In September, Seafood Watch, a program out of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, similarly announced that it could no longer recommend consumption of lobster from the U.S. and Canada.

MSC said in a press release that the fishery must publish a corrective action plan within 90 days in order for it to have "a route back to certification."

Kristen Monsell of the Center for Biological Diversity said it's an important decision because right whales are on a path to extinction.

"Increased regulation is difficult and we hope that this news today helps spur necessary changes," she said.

Mike Dassatt, a Stonington fisherman who serves on the Downeast Lobstermen's Association, said he's not surprised by the the announcement.

"With the way that, you know, the political arena is and the policies dictating what's going to happen offshore with wind and all that different stuff, I just figured that this would be another tool that they would use to black-label the state of Maine," he said.

In a statement, the Maine Lobstermen’s Association called the decertification the result of the federal government's "misuse of science in overestimating risk from the Maine lobster fishery."

Gov. Janet Mills and Maine's congressional delegation also blasted the decision, saying the state's lobster industry has always complied with National Marine Fisheries Service regulations, and the loss of certification is due to the agency's failure to issue valid regulations.