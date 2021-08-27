© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

NOAA Extends Slow Zone After Right Whale Sighting

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
right whale
Right Whale Research
/
Center for Coastal Studies Via Associated Press

The federal government says it's extending a voluntary protective zone designed to help endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the protective zone in which mariners are asked to slow down is located south of Nantucket.

An aerial survey team sighted the whales in that area this week.

NOAA says the slow zone has been extended through Sept. 9.

Federal ocean regulators are also considering new rules to protect the endangered whales from fishing gear that would affect not only lobster and crab fisheries, but also those that use gillnets, traps and pots.

Carol Bousquet
