Environment and Outdoors

Flooding, outages in Maine amid high wind and heavy rain

Associated Press
Published May 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
flooding220230501.jpg
1 of 4  — flooding220230501.jpg
A tributary of the Passagassawakeag River flooding over Head of the Tide Road in Belfast on Monday.
Murray Carpenter / Maine Public
sabattus20230501.jpeg
2 of 4  — sabattus20230501.jpeg
The flooded Sabattus River on Monday
Caitlin Andrews / Maine Public
343744936_1272960896958426_7017870512561589349_n.jpg
3 of 4  — 343744936_1272960896958426_7017870512561589349_n.jpg
A washed-out road in Sagadahoc County on Monday.
Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency / via Facebook
344274918_950648566119490_7852053989793687801_n.jpg
4 of 4  — 344274918_950648566119490_7852053989793687801_n.jpg
A washed-out road in Franklin County on Monday.
Jewel Pinkham / via Franklin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

PORTLAND, Maine — A storm with heavy rain and gusts knocked out power for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Maine and washed out some roads there and in neighboring New Hampshire as some rivers continued to rise Monday, officials said.

Wind gusts on Sunday reached 70 mph near Matinicus Isle, about 20 miles offshore, and 65 mph in Bath, where shipbuilder Bath Iron Works has numerous cranes. There were no immediate reports of serious damage.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were in the dark Monday morning across Maine, and flood warnings were in effect for a number of rivers in Maine and New Hampshire, officials said.

flooding320230501.jpg
Murray Carpenter
/
Maine Public
The rain-swollen Passagassawakeag River in Belfast on Monday.

Some parts of southern Maine experienced more than 4 inches of rain, and a few topped 5 inches, said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.

Some roads were damaged in New Hampshire, including part of the Kancamagus Highway, which cuts through the White Mountain National Forest. Police in Lincoln said the road was closed Monday morning east of the Hancock Campground due to several washouts near Conway.

