Offshore earthquake shakes southern Maine and other parts of New England

Much of southern Maine was shaken by an earthquake that struck off York Harbor at 10:22 a.m. Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake, which had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered beneath the surface of the ocean 10 miles southeast of York Harbor.

That placed York's town hall close enough to receive a good shaking.

"We wondered if there was an explosion nearby," said Nicole Pestana, York's emergency management director.

She said there was concern about the many old windows in the town hall, but no damage was observed. Pestana said that as of late Monday morning, there were no other reports of major damage from the quake.

The Geological Survey says the quake was felt as far north as Augusta, west across much of New Hampshire and into eastern Vermont and as far south as Providence, Rhode Island, and the northeast corner of Connecticut.