Large white shark sighted Monday and Tuesday in Saco Bay

A large great white shark was spotted on the morning of Monday, Aug. 8, in Saco Bay, near Scarborough Beach State Park and Higgins Beach, and again Tuesday morning off Pine Point Beach.

Marine Resource Officer Daryen Grenata says that in the drone footage obtained by the Scarborough Police Department, the shark appears to be 10-12 feet in length, and is not tagged.

There have been no additional confirmed sightings on Tuesday, but Grenata says it's likely the shark is still in the area.

"I'm not sure that I would get on a paddleboard and paddle a mile off shore — I'm not sure that I would go swimming that far out," Grenata said. "But they're here because there's food. They don't typically target a human, they're targeting other marine species. And we just wanted to make sure people were well aware of what was going on."

There are no beach closures in effect at this time, and Grenata says park rangers are monitoring the water closely.