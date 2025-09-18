Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Drought now considered extreme in parts of Maine

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:51 PM EDT
Nearly 1.2 million people in Maine are under some kind of droughts, according to a Sept. 18, 2025 report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
U.S. Drought Monitor, National Drought Mitigation Center
A small pocket of Maine is now in extreme drought, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Parts of western and central Maine, which include Rumford, Lewiston and Augusta, have been placed in extreme drought status.

The area of severe drought has also expanded over the last week and now includes York County and all of Cumberland County.

Overall, about two-thirds of the state, or nearly 1.2 million Mainers, are in a severe or moderate drought. There is little rainfall in the forecast for the rest of September.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors drought
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
