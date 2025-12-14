Katahdin nonprofit to expand public trails

A Katahdin nonprofit plans to expand public trails in Millinocket and Patten, and create a new trail system in Island Falls.

Outdoor Sport Institute Executive Director Michael Smith said trail systems are a key support for the region's growing outdoor recreation industry.

"Outdoor recreation is clearly part of the economic fabric of this region," he said. "I think there was some question about that as the region transitioned from paper making, but clearly outdoor rec is here and here to stay."

Smith said the design work is already complete, and the next step is permitting with the goal of starting construction next year.

He said the trails boost the local economy, because when a community is a great place to live, it becomes a great place to visit.

"So our focus, first and foremost, is making sure that the communities here in the Katahdin region are great places to live," Smith said. "And when you have trails out your back door that connect you to nature and to your community, then you've gone a long way to really showing the power of what outdoor recreation can do in a rural community."

Smith said the project was born from a recognition that most of the extensive trails in the Katahdin region are not close to the local communities.

The projects are being funded by a $1 million grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission, and another $250,000 from the Maine Trails Program.