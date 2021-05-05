1 Death, 348 COVID-19 Cases Added On Wednesday

The state is reporting another 348 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death.

The Maine Center for Disease Control says 62,857 cases of the disease have been identified since the pandemic began and 791 Mainers have died.

Hospitals are treating 126 people for COVID-19 as of this morning .{WEDS}, with 56 in critical care and 24 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.