© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

1 Death, 348 COVID-19 Cases Added On Wednesday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published May 5, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT
Maureen Giffen, Josh Gray
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Maureen Giffen administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Josh Gray in a community center on Great Cranberry Island, Maine, Friday, March 19, 2021.

The state is reporting another 348 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death.

The Maine Center for Disease Control says 62,857 cases of the disease have been identified since the pandemic began and 791 Mainers have died.

Hospitals are treating 126 people for COVID-19 as of this morning .{WEDS}, with 56 in critical care and 24 on ventilators.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Willis Ryder Arnold
See stories by Willis Ryder Arnold