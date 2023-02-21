Gov. Janet Mills joins 20-state coalition for reproductive freedom

Gov. Janet Mills and 19 other Democratic governors have launched what they're calling the Reproductive Freedom Alliance.

The multi-state coalition aims to protect and expand reproductive freedom. It was spearheaded by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and spans the country, including New England states Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Mills says states need to collaborate to strengthen and safeguard reproductive freedom. She says the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has left more than half of people in the U.S. without safe access to abortion, and a court case in Texas threatens to strip nationwide access to one of the drugs used for medication abortion.

In a joint statement, governors in the alliance call these and other efforts to criminally prosecute abortion providers and restrict access to contraception "unprecedented assaults" on reproductive rights.

