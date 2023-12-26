© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
COVID-19 cases rising in Maine

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published December 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST

Data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The Maine CDC reports that 96 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of Dec. 21, with 14 in critical care and 4 on ventilators. That's up from 85 COVID hospitalizations in mid-December, and 65 in mid-November.

The World Health Organization is calling new COVID variant JN.1 more contagious and responsible for the rapid spread of disease.

The CDC is urging those planning to gather to test before and after.

State health officials say that more than 210,000 residents have had an updated COVID vaccination. And nearly 400,000 have had a flu shot.

Those over age 60 and pregnant women in their third trimester are advised to get the RSV vaccine.
Carol Bousquet
