A fall Maine landscape
MaineHealth launches new membership-based primary care service

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 19, 2025 at 1:49 PM EDT
The sun's rays shine over the Maine Medical Center Thursday, July 16, 2015, in Portland, Maine.
David Sharp
/
AP file
The sun's rays shine over the Maine Medical Center Thursday, July 16, 2015, in Portland, Maine.

MaineHealth has launched a new membership-based primary care service in Portland that it says will improve access to care.

Under the model, patients pay a monthly membership fee starting at $109 a month and have access to a health care team that includes a primary care provider, behavioral health specialist, pharmacist, physical therapist, and a health coach.

MaineHealth officials say patients will be able to make more timely appointments and meet longer with providers than traditional primary care.

“We’ve created a model that simplifies access and payment, so the focus stays where it belongs — on health, not hurdles,” says Tamara StClaire, President of Trellis Health in a written statement.

The fee covers only primary care visits, and not specialty care or surgeries. Patients enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid aren't allowed to participate in direct primary care models like Trellis Health under federal regulations. But MaineHealth says starting in 2026, individuals can use Health Savings Accounts to cover monthly membership fees.

While the membership-based service is new for MaineHealth, some independent providers have offered direct primary care for years to avoid the administrative burden of insurance and spend more time with patients.
