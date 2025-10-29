Needlepoint Sanctuary will resume Bangor syringe program

The Needlepoint Sanctuary syringe program will reopen following a vote by the Bangor city council to approve a zoning change. The program opened in July but was forced to close after only a few days because of a zoning issue.

Supporters at Monday’s council meeting stressed the importance of providing the public with access to clean needles, citing the ongoing HIV outbreak in Penobscot County.

Needlepoint's Executive Director Willie Hurley urged city councilors Monday to make the zoning change and allow the service to resume at a critical time in Penobscot County.

"You have an HIV crisis," he said. "You have a building that is fully staffed, fully prepared to open, as soon as you make this decision."

Hurley said the building will serve as a recovery and harm reduction center, offering peer support groups and other services along with the syringe program.

Councilor Dan Tremble voted in support of the rezoning.

"We probably should not bury our heads in the sand and pretend that there isn't an issue that needs to be addressed and just follow the facts that we are in the middle of a crisis and we need the services that this organization provides," Tremble said.