Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Needlepoint Sanctuary will resume Bangor syringe program

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:05 PM EDT
HARTFORD, CT - AUGUST 11, 2020: Ambassador Annie Plourde watching as client wearing their mask drop off and count used syringes to be replaced with new ones in exchange one for one at the Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition mobile RV site on August 11, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public/NENC
HARTFORD, CT - AUGUST 11, 2020: Ambassador Annie Plourde watching as client wearing their mask drop off and count used syringes to be replaced with new ones in exchange one for one at the Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition mobile RV site on August 11, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Needlepoint Sanctuary syringe program will reopen following a vote by the Bangor city council to approve a zoning change. The program opened in July but was forced to close after only a few days because of a zoning issue.

Supporters at Monday’s council meeting stressed the importance of providing the public with access to clean needles, citing the ongoing HIV outbreak in Penobscot County.

Needlepoint's Executive Director Willie Hurley urged city councilors Monday to make the zoning change and allow the service to resume at a critical time in Penobscot County.

"You have an HIV crisis," he said. "You have a building that is fully staffed, fully prepared to open, as soon as you make this decision."

Hurley said the building will serve as a recovery and harm reduction center, offering peer support groups and other services along with the syringe program.

Councilor Dan Tremble voted in support of the rezoning.

"We probably should not bury our heads in the sand and pretend that there isn't an issue that needs to be addressed and just follow the facts that we are in the middle of a crisis and we need the services that this organization provides," Tremble said.
Tags
Health Bangor
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion