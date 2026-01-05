Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Data breach at Covenant Health last spring much larger than originally reported by officials

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:09 PM EST

The Maine attorney general's office says that more than 478,000 people were affected by the data breach last spring at Covenant Health, many more than the roughly 8,000 originally reported. More than half were Maine residents.

Covenant owns St. Mary's Health System in Lewiston, St. Joseph Health Care in Bangor, and St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford.

The organization says it mailed letters last week to notify affected individuals that an unauthorized third party may have obtained their personal information, including medical records and Social Security numbers.
