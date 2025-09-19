Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine immigrant groups take stock of challenges and achievements at second annual forum

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 19, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT
Mufalo Chitam, executive director of the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition, speaks at the group's Maine Immigration Forum in Portland on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Mufalo Chitam, executive director of the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition, speaks at the group's Maine Immigration Forum in Portland on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

The second annual Maine Immigration Forum in Portland Thursday night struck a sober but resolute tone, as community organizations assessed the hardships and achievements of the state's immigrant population.

Ben Conniff, co-founder of Luke's Lobster, said during a panel discussion that the state's seafood processing industry has long relied on immigrant labor. Now, he said, those workers are under attack.

"You know, I'm here to help people understand that when you come for Maine's immigrant population, you are coming for our seafood industry," he said.

Conniff said he's particularly concerned about changes in Trump's recently passed federal budget law that he said will make it harder for immigrant workers to renew their work permits.

Adanna Kai Jones, a Bowdoin College dance professor, led the audience in a Trinidadian dance on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Adanna Kai Jones, a Bowdoin College dance professor, led the audience in a Trinidadian dance on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

Leana Amaez, a vice president for equity and inclusion at Bates College, said that colleges are spending more time advising international students as they navigate fear and confusion sparked by the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"It has been not only a feeling across campus, but a tremendous redirection of resources and time," she said.

Amaez said colleges are also changing the way they advise new students on engaging in activism, after several high profile immigration arrests targeting students who participated in various political protests.

Still, the event was also a celebration of Maine's immigrant communities, featuring food, dance, and speakers from a wide range of countries.

"Community is our superpower," said Mufalo Chitam, executive director of the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition, which organized the event.

Tags
Immigration Immigrants in MaineMaine Immigrant Rights CoalitionLuke's Lobster
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider