Maine immigrant groups take stock of challenges and achievements at second annual forum

The second annual Maine Immigration Forum in Portland Thursday night struck a sober but resolute tone, as community organizations assessed the hardships and achievements of the state's immigrant population.

Ben Conniff, co-founder of Luke's Lobster, said during a panel discussion that the state's seafood processing industry has long relied on immigrant labor. Now, he said, those workers are under attack.

"You know, I'm here to help people understand that when you come for Maine's immigrant population, you are coming for our seafood industry," he said.

Conniff said he's particularly concerned about changes in Trump's recently passed federal budget law that he said will make it harder for immigrant workers to renew their work permits.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Adanna Kai Jones, a Bowdoin College dance professor, led the audience in a Trinidadian dance on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

Leana Amaez, a vice president for equity and inclusion at Bates College, said that colleges are spending more time advising international students as they navigate fear and confusion sparked by the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"It has been not only a feeling across campus, but a tremendous redirection of resources and time," she said.

Amaez said colleges are also changing the way they advise new students on engaging in activism, after several high profile immigration arrests targeting students who participated in various political protests.

Still, the event was also a celebration of Maine's immigrant communities, featuring food, dance, and speakers from a wide range of countries.

"Community is our superpower," said Mufalo Chitam, executive director of the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition, which organized the event.