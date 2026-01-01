Last fall, I mentioned something on my morning program that stuck with a lot of you: can music actually calm an anxious pet? Turns out, more than 70% of dogs show less anxiety when they hear slow, gentle classical music — especially piano. It also brought to mind a favorite memory about my dog, Hetty, who crossed the rainbow bridge in July. I used to love seeing her eyes get heavy while she listened to soothing pieces on Maine Public Classical and drifted off to sleep! It warms my heart to this day.

Hetty Parmelee

With that in mind, we want to see your fur babies enjoying Maine Public Classical! Snoozin’, chillin’, groovin’ or tail-waggin’ with the tunes, we’d love to see it all.

Here’s your cue! Share with us pictures of your pets listening to Maine Public Classical! How it works:

Email your photo to music@mainepublic.org!

Deadline: February 28, 2026

Subject Line: Pet Photo Contest

Include: Your first and last name, your pet’s name, your city/town, your email and phone, and any description you’d love to share. If you’re in the photo, too, great! The more the merrier.

We'll be featuring your furry companion pics in future editions of Encore, on our website, and on Maine Public’s social media.

The Prize! Best of all, everyone who submits by February 28 will be in with a chance to win a $100 gift card for Fish & Bone pet store, redeemable in store (5 India St., Portland) or online! The winner will be announced in April in the Spring edition of our Encore newsletter.

What could be better than YOUR pet (cat, dog, hamster, bird, ferret... surprise us!) soaking up the station AND making your fellow listeners smile!

So, if your critter munches to Mozart, bops to Beethoven, or naps to nocturnes, this is your (and their!) big moment. We can’t wait to see what you share!

Please note: By submitting your photo, you agree to be entered into the Maine Public Classical Pet Photo Contest, to having it published at Maine Public’s website, social media and/or newsletter, and agree to and be contacted by email and/or phone if the contest winner.