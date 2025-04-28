Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine man dies in fishing accident

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:19 PM EDT

A Maine man died while fishing for scallops off the coast of Massachusetts.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a distress call Friday afternoon just before 4:00 p.m. from the vessel 25 to LIFE after a rope snapped and struck two crew members.

The agency said one had a concussion and possible broken ribs. The other, 26-year-old Jaxson Marston of Addison, had a suspected broken neck and was intermittently unresponsive.

The injured crew members were transported to Beverly Hospital, but the Coast Guard said Marston was pronounced dead by responding EMS workers.

As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $90,000 for Marston's pregnant girlfriend and their one-year-old daughter.
