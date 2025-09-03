Bangor Studio/Membership Department
New details released about fatal Bangor International Airport crash

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published September 3, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
First responders are at the scene of a small plane crash near the Bangor International Airport on Friday, Aug. 22. One person died in the crash.
Marie Weidmayer / BDN
First responders at the scene of a small plane crash near the Bangor International Airport on Friday, Aug. 22. One person died in the crash.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Tuesday provides more details on the fatal crash at the Bangor International Airport last month but not a specific cause.

The sole occupant was 74-year-old Luigi Accusani of Italy who was ferrying the Cessna aircraft from Europe to a final destination of Rutland, Vermont.

The report says that while descending into Bangor, Accusani asked the control tower for a wind check. According to a witness the left wing was close to the pavement and that the pilot "seemed to have tried to correct himself, however there was a crosswind blowing East." Accusani then hit a light on the runway before rising back up into the air and hitting the airport fence, according to the report.

The NTSB is expected to release a full report at a later date.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
