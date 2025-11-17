BMV launches online service to renew REAL ID

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles has launched a new online service for Maine residents to renew their REAL ID online.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the bureau has seen record-breaking traffic at its locations around the state since the federal REAL ID requirements went into effect in May. She said the new online service is a huge step forward in efficiency and modernization.

"Within the next year, approximately 70,000 Mainers REAL ID will come up for renewal," Bellows said. "With this online service, most Mainers will be possible to go on the internet and renew their REAL ID fast and easily."

As of the start of the month, she said, more than 430,000 Mainers had a REAL ID.

Bellows said the service had a soft launch on Wednesday, and its first user logged in at 3:23 a.m. Thursday. Bellows said when staff reached out, they learned that the user was a shift worker.

"She had just gotten off the night shift needed to renew her REAL ID and was able to do it in minutes instead of going to the BMV motor vehicle branches," Bellows said. "This is what Mainers expect from their government, and we are so proud to be able to launch this new, more modern, efficient service."

Residents getting their first REAL ID will still have to go to the BMV in person to bring the required documents.