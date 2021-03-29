-
Two Maine officials — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Attorney General Aaron Frey — are joining colleagues from other states in urging the U.S.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ An organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for public office has named Shenna Bellows its woman of the year.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The political newcomer challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins went on the offensive today, challenging Collins' voting…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Shenna Bellows called a State House press conference today to highlight votes cast by her Republican…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The U.S. Senate could vote as soon as tonight on a constitutional amendment that would overturn the controversial Citizens United…
-
Democratic Senate hopeful Shenna Bellows completed a 350-mile walk across Maine at noon today, greeted by supporters in downtown Portland."We started our…
-
HOULTON, Maine (AP) _ Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Shenna Bellows is beginning a 350-mile march across Maine. Bellows is hoping to raise her profile…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Republican Sen. Susan Collins' campaign has about seven times more cash on hand than her challenger, Democrat Shenna Bellows.…
-
Democratic candidate Shenna Bellows is proposing to debate Republican Sen. Susan Collins 10 times during their race for the U.S. Senate seat Collins now…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Political observers say the recent string of endorsements Republican Sen. Susan Collins has received from national groups that…